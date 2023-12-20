Rain chances increase tomorrow 12/20 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day as we will see highs in the low 60s, as we will see a high of 64 degrees. Winds will be breezy and at times gusty blowing out of the south at 15-25 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day today. Overall, a great day to make that final prep towards christmas!.

Thursday, we can expect to see highs in the mid 60s as we will see a high of 64 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 51 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We have a possibility of isolated showers throughout the day.

Friday, we will see a high of 67 degrees with an overnight low of 52. We have the possibility of lingering showers early on but should clear out throughout the day.

Saturday, we will see a high of 69 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We can expect to see rain through the afternoon hours lingering overnight. Winds will be blowing out of the south at 15-25 mph.

On Christmas Eve, we will see a high of a “nice” 70 degrees, with an overnight low of 39 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with lingering showers throughout the morning hours.

Christmas day, we can expect to see a high of 57 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.

The day after Christmas, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the north west at 10-15 mph.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

