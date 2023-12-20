Email City Guide
US 287, I-44 in Wichita Falls reduced to two lanes for repairs

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced that multiple lane closures on Northbound US 287/I-44 are planned for Thursday, December 21.

This work will be going from 7:45 a.m. on Thursday through Friday afternoon.

TXDOT has hired a contractor to work on the inside two lanes from the Broad Street exit to just before Maurine Street, for concrete repairs.

The city said to expect delays throughout this corridor and that residents are encouraged to find an alternate route.

If rain moves into the area, the work will be rescheduled for after Christmas.

