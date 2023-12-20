WFPD searching for 15-year-old runaway
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway.
WFPD announced that 15-year-old Tristan Eversole was last seen leaving Rider High School on December 13.
The Wichita Falls Police Department requests that if you see Eversole, call WFPD.
The WFPD non-emergency number is (940) 720-5000, officers said Eversole is new to the area and does not have a cell phone.
