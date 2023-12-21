All Hands Cultural Center to hold Christmas Gratitude

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The All Hands Cultural Center in Wichita Falls will hold Christmas Gratitude from 5 to 7 p.m. at the All Hands Cultural Community Center on 302 Tulsa St.

This event, sponsored by BTBL Ministries and Coaching and other local businesses in Texoma, is open to the public.

Christmas Gratitude is an event for giving away gift cards and toys to local households. AHCC said that families who have not RSVP’d will receive gifts first come, first serve.

There will also be a $25 raffle for a chance to win one of a few grand prizes, including a new authentic luxury purse.

Winners must be present to receive their gift.

There is a limit of one gift card per household and one toy per child of each household up to two children.

