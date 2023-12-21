Balance leads No. 5 Texas women past UTRGV 104-51, Harmon reaches assist milestone

Rori Harmon scored 12 points and became the fastest Texas player to reach 500 assists and the fifth-ranked Longhorns cruised to a 104-51 win over UT Rio Grand Valley on Wednesday night.

All 12 Longhorns scored, seven of them in double figures and three joined Harmon with 12 points.

It was a payback game for UTRGV, which played at Texas on less than a 24-hour notice after a scheduled team couldn’t make a game during the COVID season. A record crowd of 6,591 attended the game, the largest crowd to ever watch a women’s basketball in the Rio Grande Valley — 83 fans shy of the men’s record.

Texas (12-0) was 11 of 16 from 3-point range (69%), shot 55% overall (39 of 71) and was 15 of 17 from the foul line. The Longhorns had a 49-21 rebounding advantage and had 29 assists on 39 baskets while scoring 35 points off 20 UTRGV turnovers.

Shaylee Gonzales, Aaliyah Moore and DeYona Gasta also had 12 points. Harmon had eight assists, giving the junior 501 in 79 games. Moore had nine rebounds.

Iyana Dorsey had 19 points for the Vaqueros (0-10), Charlotte O'Keefe had 11 and Kade Jackerott 10. UTRGV shot 29% (14 of 48), going 6 of 24 behind the arc.

Texas scored the first nine points of the game and added a 10-0 run in racing to a 26-11 lead after one quarter. It was 55-24 at the half. It was the fourth 100-point game for the Longhorns this season, not counting the 124 they scored in their exhibition game.

Texas returns home to play Jackson State next Wednesday before starting Big 12 Conference play.

