City of Wichita Falls discusses tornado siren malfunction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re learning more about the tornado siren malfunction, which resulted in the siren sounding last night across part of Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Public Information Officer, Chris Horgen said the trouble started when one of the sirens failed its most recent monthly test.

A keypad used to diagnose the issue accidentally activated the siren, when the water got inside.

‘The keypad malfunctioned and caused the siren to go into test mode, so it ran just like it would during a test. So we know it works now at least that is the good news. but there was absolutely no emergency. Certainly, we’ve found the root of the problem and it has been fixed now,” Horgen said.

The system is typically tested once a month, on the first Monday of the month at noon.

The system is made up of 54 individual sirens, some of which are newer and can be tested silently at any time.

Around 20 of those are older and require monthly testing.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.