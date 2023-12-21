Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of Wichita Falls discusses tornado siren malfunction

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re learning more about the tornado siren malfunction, which resulted in the siren sounding last night across part of Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Public Information Officer, Chris Horgen said the trouble started when one of the sirens failed its most recent monthly test.

A keypad used to diagnose the issue accidentally activated the siren, when the water got inside.

‘The keypad malfunctioned and caused the siren to go into test mode, so it ran just like it would during a test. So we know it works now at least that is the good news. but there was absolutely no emergency. Certainly, we’ve found the root of the problem and it has been fixed now,” Horgen said.

The system is typically tested once a month, on the first Monday of the month at noon.

The system is made up of 54 individual sirens, some of which are newer and can be tested silently at any time.

Around 20 of those are older and require monthly testing.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
Texas state parks to open for free Jan. 1
.
Wichita County Courthouse and Annex announces upcoming holiday hours
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are ‘starving’ because of war
Spanish professor awarded MSU Texas Faculty Award