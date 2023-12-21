Comanche Nation Entertainment celebrates longest staffed employee

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - For our Good News today, Comanche Nation Entertainment is celebrating their first team member to hold a 40-year tenure with the company.

Stephanie Poemoceah has retired after 40 years of service with the company.

Comanche Nation Entertainment said that Poemoceah first started her career in 1983, the same year Comanche Nation Entertainment opened its first facility, making her one of the first team members to join the company.

As she enters retirement, Poemoceah’s four-decade journey culminated in her role as a compliance technician.

40 years ago, Poemoceah joined the team when the facility was opened as a high-stakes bingo hall.

Comanche Nation Entertainment said that throughout her time at Comanche Nation Entertainment, she has played a crucial role in the success of the organization, supporting its growth from one property to six properties throughout Southwest Oklahoma.

Comanche Nation Entertainment honored Poemoceah’s contributions and lasting impact with a retirement celebration earlier this week.

