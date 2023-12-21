‘A family tradition’: MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas is only five days away, and with the holiday comes a lot of traditions.

We spent some time speaking to some Wichita Falls residents about their own Wichita Falls tradition, visiting the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights.

The lights are a staple Christmas tradition here in Wichita Falls to many residents. Families and friends come out to continue and create more traditions of their very own, from generation to generation.

“It has become part of our Christmas ritual when were in town, we had to come and see it. We live here now, but I grew up over in Vernon and we used to come every year and see it when we were kids,” Jason Scott said.

When asked about the importance of sharing a Christmas tradition, families answered by saying it’s all about spending time with loved ones.

“I am bringing my kids back to my favorite tradition. So it’s really special to get to share it with them,” Alisha Thielpape said.

One of the most common answers we got while asking people about the importance of Christmas traditions, was spending time with their family.

