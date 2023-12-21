Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘A family tradition’: MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights in Wichita Falls

By Rowan Hardman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas is only five days away, and with the holiday comes a lot of traditions.

We spent some time speaking to some Wichita Falls residents about their own Wichita Falls tradition, visiting the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights.

The lights are a staple Christmas tradition here in Wichita Falls to many residents. Families and friends come out to continue and create more traditions of their very own, from generation to generation.

“It has become part of our Christmas ritual when were in town, we had to come and see it. We live here now, but I grew up over in Vernon and we used to come every year and see it when we were kids,” Jason Scott said.

When asked about the importance of sharing a Christmas tradition, families answered by saying it’s all about spending time with loved ones.

“I am bringing my kids back to my favorite tradition. So it’s really special to get to share it with them,” Alisha Thielpape said.

One of the most common answers we got while asking people about the importance of Christmas traditions, was spending time with their family.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
.
VITA looking for income tax volenteers
Prop 4 saving property owners money
Proposition 4: Saving money for Texas property owners
.
Man indicted in Clay County for the death of two cyclists