Isolated showers throughout the day 12/21 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly cloudy skies with off and on rain chances throughout the day. We can see isolated showers moving over the region this morning before becoming scattered this afternoon and continuing in the overnight hours mainly in the Lawton area. We will see a high of 65 degrees with sustained winds blowing from the south east at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the low 50s.

Friday, we will see a high of 68 degrees with an overnight low of 50. We can expect to see lingering showers early in the morning, before clearing out through the day. We can expect to see sustained winds blowing from the south west at 10-15 mph.

Saturday, we will see a high of 67 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We can expect to see rain through the afternoon hours lingering the overnight hours. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 15-25 mph.

On Christmas Eve, we will see a high of a “nice” 70 degrees, with an overnight low of 38 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with lingering showers throughout the morning hours.

Christmas day, we can expect to see a high of 52 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty out of the north west at 20-25 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s.

The day after Christmas, we can expect to see highs in the mid 50s with a high of 55 degrees.. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the north west at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

