Meals on Wheels to deliver blankets and socks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meals on Wheels Wichita County will be delivering blankets and socks to all of their clients Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

This delivery is part of their fifth annual Blanket and Sock Drive Delivery.

All of the blankets and socks were received as donations.

For any questions, contact Meals on Wheels at sdarnell@mowwc.org or call 940-322-6232.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.