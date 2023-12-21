Meals On Wheels host 5th Annual Blanket & Sock Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas came early for Meals On Wheels clients.

Thanks to the 5th Annual Blanket & Sock Drive delivery, they were gifted with winter essentials.

As each cozy pair of socks and blankets was loaded, the organization was proud to have exceeded its annual goal this year.

The annual goal has always been set to 1,000 socks and 1,000 blankets, but this year they got 200 more socks and blankets than expected.

Sierra Darnell, Marketing Director for Meals On Wheels, said the clients they serve are typically in need of food, but to provide socks and blankets could give a sense of comfort.

“We’re making a difference... These blankets and sock drives are worth us doing. So the clients have asked when people have been delivering meals, ‘Where’s our blankets, where’s our socks?’ So we’re really excited... every Christmas.” Darnell explained.

Meals On Wheels serviced about 700 clients on Thursday, but it would have been impossible without volunteers.

One of those volunteers is Matt Yell who said it felt good to be able to give back to the community.

“You get connected to the folks you see. Being able to check in with them and see that connection- that’s really rewarding to me. You can tell it is rewarding to them as well. Some of these people, that’s the only contact they get on a daily basis so, I try to at least talk to them for at least 5 to 10 minutes, and check on them and kind of make their day as well. ” Yell shared.

Yell has been a part of the drive from the start.

He was impressed to see the number of cars wrapped around the building to pick up the deliveries.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.