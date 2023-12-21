Proposition 4: Saving money for Texas property owners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - State Proposition 4, lowering the school district taxes that property owners are required to pay each month, was passed in November by voters.

We heard from financial experts, and they say this will keep some cash in the property owner’s wallet.

Landowners in Texas pay some of the highest property tax bills in the nation, but with the passing of Proposition 4, that will soon change.

“I think that a lot of people are going to be excited by this, and look to see a little bit of a cut, a little bit of breathing room. I don’t know that it’s going to do astronomical numbers, but we can always hope right.” Tax advisor and homeowner Genevieve Anderson said.

“Texas ended up with a $33 billion surplus, and what do we do with it? Do we spend it, save it, what do we do with it? And the main drive of the Republican party this year was to return the money to the taxpayers in the form of some property tax relief.” Founder of Financial Money Planning Gary Silverman.

“This is kind of like a New Year’s present or a Christmas present. Congratulations homeowners and business owners for that matter.” He added.

Starting in January, thanks to the passing of the proposition, the average property owner will save $100 each month.

These savings could help with more home improvement projects that have been on the back burner.

“We’ll as a homeowner any little bit helps, and there’s always repairs needed to be made and whatnot. So, any little break we can get will help put money back into the home which then maintains the value of the home also if you’ve got a leak you get that repaired” Anderson explained.

While $1,200 may not seem like a lot, there’s a silver lining to those savings.

“This is nice because we’ve had a lot of high inflations lately, and even though salaries have gone up and wages have increased you know with inflation it sure doesn’t feel like it often,” Silverman said.

