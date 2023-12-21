Email City Guide
Royal Estates of Wichita Falls holds Chili Cook-off

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Mayor, Tim Short as well as our own Ashley Fitzwater were the guest judges at the chili cook-off held by Royal Estates.

Four different groups competed with their special recipes.

This is the second time Royal Estates, has held the event since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The guest judges got to meet with the residents of royal estates who joined in tasting the chili.

“Socialization is what we all need. I mean you can never have more or you can never have too much of it. I think it’s extremely important for them to be able to get out and engage with people. have conversations with people that they may not see every single day. It’s just extremely important for them,” Lacee Sharp, the Sales and Marketing Director at Royal Estates said.

Below are the winners of the competition:

  • 1st place went to Encompass Health
  • 2nd Place went to Best Care
  • 3rd place went to Healing Hands Healthcare

