Spanish professor awarded MSU Texas Faculty Award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Claudia Montoya, professor of Spanish at Midwestern State University, was presented with the Faculty Award during the Fall 2023 Commencement Ceremony.

The Faculty Award winner is selected by the 239 members of the MSU Texas faculty and is kept secret until the commencement ceremony.

Karen Moriarty, associate professor of Nursing and Faculty Senate chair, said in her announcement of the recipient, “Her students say that she is one of the best professors they have had and that she is passionate about teaching. However, her faculty colleagues will say that she is passionate about everything.”

According to MSU Texas, Montoya has served on numerous university committees, councils, and workgroups since starting in 2002. She currently serves as a member of the Faculty Senate.

“I know there are plenty of deserving individuals out here; so, I’m thankful my colleagues decided to highlight my contributions this time. I have been teaching for more than 30 years and my beginnings are humble and rough, this award is an important milestone on that road,” Montoya said.

The announcement was made during the commencement on Saturday, December 16 at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

This year’s Faculty Award finalists were:

Vicki Dillard, Associate Professor of Radiologic Science

Tim Hinchman, Assistant Professor of Education and Reading

Andrew Katumwehe, Associate Professor of Geosciences

Jim Sernoe, Chair of Mass Communication

Kris Tilker, Professor of Legal Studies.

The first recipient of the Faculty Award was Arthur F. Beyer in 1977.

