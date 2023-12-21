Texas Correctional Officer accused of drug trafficking

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - James V. Allred Unit Correctional Officer, Anival Ruiz Porras, was accused of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl as well as Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. Porras was employed at the Allred Unit by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice from Jan. 4, 2016 to May 30, 2023.

On Feb. 13, 2023, Wichita Falls Police Department officers observed Porras’ car driving on Central Fwy. with an expired tag, according to court documents.

A K9 unit reportedly searched around the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. Officers found a box of papers with a liquid substance sprayed on each sheet which was revealed to be fentanyl after swabbing, according to court documents.

The papers together weighed around 921.25 grams, an amount much greater than a single user would have. For this reason, Porras was accused of having the intention of distributing the fentanyl papers.

Porras is also being accused of being one of 13 members of the Juan Munoz Drug Trafficking Organization who were involved in smuggling narcotics into Texas prisons. The leader of the DTO, Juan Francisco Munoz, is currently serving 35 years in prison for murder. If Porras is convicted, he will face 20 years of his own in prison.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, He is one of three officers who allegedly met with non-incarcerated members of the DTO to receive narcotics, cellphones and other contraband. They would then smuggle the contraband into correctional facilities in exchange for thousands of dollars. The DTO would also smuggle narcotics through the mail into prisons.

The DEA, FBI, TDCJ and Wichita Falls Police Department are currently conducting an open investigation of this case. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Nowinski.

