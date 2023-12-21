Texas state parks to open for free Jan. 1

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is opening Texas state parks for free on Jan. 1 in support of a national initiative to get people outside for the new year.

This initiative, called First Day Hike, will host ranger-guided and self-guided walks, bike rides, paddling trips and polar plunges.

Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks said, “Last year, Texas led the nation in First Day Hikes participation and miles walked. We invite everyone to come back and be part of the fun again this year... Whether visiting for the first time, or returning to your favorite park for more fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Last year’s First Day Hike brought nearly 8,000 people to the state’s 83 participating parks. Those people hiked, biked and paddled a combined 17,190 miles.

“I am thrilled to see the continued growth and success of the First Day Hikes program,” said Lewis Ledford, executive director of the National Association of State Park Directors. “This initiative has become a cherished tradition, providing individuals and families with the opportunity to embrace the outdoors, and kick off the year with a commitment to health and well-being.”

TPWD said to reserve a day pass in advance when traveling to a Texas state park by visiting the TPWD reservation website or calling 512-389-8900.

Some participating parks include the West Texas oasis Balmorhea State Park, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Lake Colorado City State Park, Lake Mineral Wells, Ray Roberts Lake State Parks as well as Sheldon Lake State Park and Environmental Learning Center.

TPWD also shared some photos from the 2023 First Day Hike on their Flickr.

