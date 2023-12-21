Email City Guide
VITA looking for income tax volenteers

.
.(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith and Brayel Brown
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, with North Texas Area United Way was able to help prepare taxes for over 3,000 people and returned over $5 million to the community in 2023.

The program is hoping to have enough volunteers to continue to help taxpayers, in the area.

Director of the VITA and financial education at North Texas Area United Way, Genevieve Anderson, said these clients cannot be served without the helping hands of volunteers.

“The program is staffed only by volunteers. So, that’s how we can make it a free program, is if the people volunteer to help out. Our volunteers are trained and IRS-certified. Our training starts on January 2nd,” Anderson said.

She said although volunteers are not getting paid, they can walk away with priceless skills like learning new information on tax law, office management skills, and data entry.

The deadline to sign up as a volunteer is January 1, those interested in volunteering can do so here.

