Wet Weather Just Before Christmas Eve

Clouds will be in and out between now and Christmas Eve with rain chances on Saturday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of the rain stayed just southeast of us today. However, a few sprinkles and area of sprinkles will remain possible into the evening. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower and middle 60s. Expect a mixture of sun/clouds for Friday with highs in the 60s. A strong storm system impacts the area on Saturday with rain and storms around by Saturday afternoon and especially at night. These should be gone by Christmas Eve with breezy and cooler weather into Christmas Day itself.

