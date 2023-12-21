Wichita County Courthouse and Annex announces upcoming holiday hours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Courthouse and Annex have released their hours for the upcoming holidays.

The courthouse will be closed on Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26. The courthouse will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27.

Both the courthouse and annex will also be closed on Monday, January 1.

The decision on hours of operation for each county court or department is up to the discretion of the elected official in charge of that court or department.

The county announced that if you have business to conduct in a specific department, especially on Friday, December 22, it is recommended that you reach out to them to ensure they will be open.

The next meeting of the Wichita County Commissioners Court will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29th. The court will have its regular meetings at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesdays in 2024 instead of Mondays, and that will begin on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.