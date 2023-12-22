Bike Wichita Falls speaks on the arrest of Michael David Luttrell

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cycling organization is speaking out after a man was charged in connection with the deaths of two cyclists over the summer.

Bike Wichita Falls feels like this is a step towards justice for the family of Charles and Lisa McBride.

The McBride’s were killed, after being hit from behind while cycling on FM 23-93 by a vehicle driven by Michael David Luttrell.

Becky Raeke, the Co-chair of Bike Wichita Falls said under no circumstances should anyone drive distracted, and the arrest needed to happen because it reenforces the consequences of being preoccupied behind the wheel.

Just to put distracted driving into perspective, if you are traveling 55 miles per hour and look down at your phone for five seconds, it’s like driving the length of a football field blindfolded.

“People are going to think twice about when they look down at their phone. It’s a horrible thing that happened. There are a lot of people who miss the McBrides’ here in Wichita Falls and all over the world really. So, that’s never going to be replaced. We just hope that some good will come out of this and some change will come out of this.” Raeke said.

Something Raeke would love to see is more campaigns about drivers sharing the road with cyclists.

Raeke said wrecks like the one that took the lives of Charles and Lisa McBride are preventable.

She hopes this is the last time a cyclist is killed on Texoma roadways.

