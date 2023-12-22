City of WF releases statement on the Preliminary Recommendation for Lake Ringgold

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls released its statement on the Preliminary Recommendation from Administrative Hearing Judge Christiaan Siano on the contested hearing for Lake Ringgold:

“The City stands by its Lake Ringgold application and will follow the process laid out following this first draft of the ALJ’s proposed decision. The current proposal agrees with the City on the vast majority of the regulatory requirements, and the City will address those where additional briefing is needed. This is only the first step in the approval process as the TCEQ Commissioners will ultimately make the final decision regarding the permit. We all still remember the devastating drought, a new Drought of Record, not even a decade ago and this additional water supply remains critical to meet the City’s water supply needs into the future. The City intends to continue the fight for its future water supply.”

Administrative Law Judge Christiaan Siano is recommending that a permit requested by the City of Wichita Falls to build the proposed Lake Ringgold be denied.

Judge Siano presided over a seven-day contested case hearing at which extensive testimony was presented on the proposed reservoir, dubbed “Lake Ringgold.” His recommendation will be reviewed by the Commissioners of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a final decision.

Lake Ringgold would cost more than $450 million and permanently flood 16,000 acres, taking a total of more than 40,000 acres out of production, most of it privately owned ranch land supporting families in Clay County. That land includes more than 1,500 acres of extremely rare native tallgrass prairie, the type of habitat that sustained bison herds and native American tribes for thousands of years. Hardworking Texans will be forced to sell land that provides their livelihoods, and some will lose their homes.

Opponents of the project, landowners, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers, Clay County, and Texas Conservation Alliance, highlighted the large reserve supplies Wichita Falls has available, which don’t get counted when assessing future water supply needs. The judge agreed that such a large reserve supply was unsupported. He also concluded that the population projections do not support the amount of water the City is claiming it will need in the future and that the City has not adequately assessed the potential impacts on fish and wildlife habitat nor planned to fully mitigate the project’s impacts.

