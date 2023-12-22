DPS releases information on pedestrian crash near Bowie

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information on a pedestrian crash on State Highway 59, just north of Bowie.

DPS said the wreck was on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 10:31 p.m.

The vehicle involved did not remain on the scene, and the pedestrian, a 50-year-old man from Denton, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS is asking for the public’s assistance with any information to identify the vehicle in question.

Any information or tips can be sent to juan.gutierrez@dps.texas.gov.

The crash is still under investigation. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.