Duchene scores with 9.2 seconds left in OT lifting Stars past Canucks 4-3

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Duchene scored with 9.2 seconds left in overtime giving the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Duchene’s goal, his NHL-leading sixth game-winner, came seconds after Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood stoned Elias Pettersson on a 2-on-none at the other end.

Thomas Harley set up Duchene with a stretch pass soon after Vancouver changed all three skaters, and he scored in the third to send the game to overtime. Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz also scored and Wedgewood made 17 saves.

Duchene slid the puck between Thatcher Demko’s pads for his second game-winner in Dallas’ last three wins. Harley had the other game-winner, assisted by Duchene.

“Wedge makes a 2-on-0 against one of the hottest players in the league. You see a 2-on-0 into, you’re kind of half heading to the bench, half headed to the room,” Duchene said. “Unbelievable save by him. Harls’ obviously a big goal to tie it up, great pass on the breakaway.”

Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua each had a goal and an assist and Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games and have 47 points matching the league high.

Demko, the NHL leader with 16 wins, stopped 32 shots in his first loss to Dallas (7-0-1).

Vancouver took a 3-2 lead with 4:56 to play in regulation on Garland’s goal, his third of the season. But Dallas responded only 1:26 later on Harley’s goal, his ninth.

“We had a 2-on-0 in overtime, so we had our chances,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “You have the lead three minutes left. Guys are upset about it. It’s good to be upset, but just keep your head up and we’ll march on.”

It was Wedgewood’s third consecutive start and fourth straight appearance since No. 1 goalie Jake Oettinger left during the first period of Dallas’ game on Dec. 15 with a lower-body injury.

A 1-1 first period saw Dallas outshoot Vancouver 16-6 and allow a last-second, 50-foot shot on goal during the final six minutes.

The Canucks scored on their second shot at 2:51, Joshua converting on a 2-on-1 counterattack for his fourth goal in the last five games.

Seguin pulled Dallas even at 10:51 with a 4-on-4 goal 16 seconds into Vancouver’s penalty with a one-hand jab of a pass from Duchene while crashing the net.

Hintz gave the Stars their first lead coming across the crease with Jason Robertson’s pass from behind the net at 7:51 of the second period.

Boeser tied the score 2-all at 12:26 of the second period on his 24th goal with assists from J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes. They’re three of the four Canucks who went into play ranked among the league’s top 14 scorers.

Miro Heiskanen and Robertson had two assists for Dallas. Teddy Blueger had two assists for the Canucks.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Begin a three-game homestand on Saturday vs. San Jose.

Stars: Visit Nashville on Saturday for Duchene’s first return after his contract was bought out by the Predators last summer following four seasons.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl