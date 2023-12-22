Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Nice today before round to of showers and rain returns 12/22 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see partly cloudy skies as we will warm up nicely today. Highs will climb into the upper 60s as we will see a high of 67 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south west at 10-15 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 40s heading to Saturday.

Saturday, we will see a high of 68 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We can expect to see rain through the afternoon hours lingering into the overnight hours. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 15-25 mph.

On Christmas Eve, we will see a high of a “nice” 65 degrees, with an overnight low of 33 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with lingering showers throughout the morning hours before clearing out.

Christmas day, we can expect to see a high of 50 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty out of the north west at 20-25 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s.

The day after Christmas, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s with a high of 55 degrees.. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the north west at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s.

We can expect Thursday’s high to be in the low 60s.

Have a great weekend, and Merry Christmas! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Clouds will be in and out between now and Christmas Eve with rain chances on Saturday.
Wet Weather Just Before Christmas Eve
Weather Question of the Day: Coldest Christmas
Weather Question of the Day: Coldest Christmas
Weather Question of the Day: Coldest Christmas
Weather Question of the Day: Coldest Christmas
Clouds will be in and out between now and Christmas Eve with rain chances on Saturday.
Rain Chances Go Up on Saturday