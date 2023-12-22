Nice today before round to of showers and rain returns 12/22 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see partly cloudy skies as we will warm up nicely today. Highs will climb into the upper 60s as we will see a high of 67 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south west at 10-15 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 40s heading to Saturday.

Saturday, we will see a high of 68 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We can expect to see rain through the afternoon hours lingering into the overnight hours. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 15-25 mph.

On Christmas Eve, we will see a high of a “nice” 65 degrees, with an overnight low of 33 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with lingering showers throughout the morning hours before clearing out.

Christmas day, we can expect to see a high of 50 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty out of the north west at 20-25 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s.

The day after Christmas, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s with a high of 55 degrees.. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the north west at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s.

We can expect Thursday’s high to be in the low 60s.

Have a great weekend, and Merry Christmas! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.