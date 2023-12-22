Salvation Army receives $10k donation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls is receiving $10,000 from Atmos Energy in 2024.

The funds will be for energy assistance this next year.

Pam Hughes-Pak, Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy, said the Salvation Army has been a wonderful partner to the community.

She also said Atmos Energy appreciates all the Salvation Army does for those in need.

