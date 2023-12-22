‘This dog can learn new tricks’ Pearl is Animal Services’ Pet of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Pearl.

Pearl is a 10-year-old lab mix and Animal Services said she is such a well-behaved dog.

She is very calm and is good with cats and other dogs.

Interested pet owners at least 18 and meeting all the Animal Services’ website requirements can adopt Pearl.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.