Tickets available for the 35th Annual MLK breakfast

Tickets on sale for MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast
Tickets on sale for MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship and Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Multi-Purpose Events Center in Wichita Falls.

The breakfast line opens at 7:00 a.m. and tickets can be purchased at the MLK Center at 1100 Smith Street, or available soon online.

The ticket prices for the event are $25 for adults and $15 for youth.

MLK Center Scholarship applications are available on the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation website, under the scholarship tab.

Comanche Nation Entertainment celebrates longest staffed employee
Meals on Wheels to deliver blankets and socks
Royal Estates of Wichita Falls holds Chili Cook-off
