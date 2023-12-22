Tickets available for the 35th Annual MLK breakfast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship and Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Multi-Purpose Events Center in Wichita Falls.

The breakfast line opens at 7:00 a.m. and tickets can be purchased at the MLK Center at 1100 Smith Street, or available soon online.

The ticket prices for the event are $25 for adults and $15 for youth.

MLK Center Scholarship applications are available on the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation website, under the scholarship tab.

