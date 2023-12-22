United Way and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated honor Homeless Memorial Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In remembrance of homeless men and women who lost their lives in the city, the United Way, in collaboration with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, fed the less fortunate at Harold Jones Park.

Mayor Tim Short proclaimed today as Homeless Persons Memorial Day in Wichita Falls.

Dec. 19, is recognized nationally and now locally by the Wichita Falls City Council as Homeless Memorial Day.

Homeless Memorial Day is a holiday in remembrance of homeless men and women who have passed away.

Nortex Regional Planning Commission Housing Director Diane Morgan said, “When I thought about a program for the homeless, I remembered that there was a day in December when the persons who died on the streets are remembered. There are memorials all over the US but we never had one here so I thought that would be a good project.”

This memorial will be sponsored by the Wichita Falls Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. along with the Continuum of Care Homeless Coalition.

The CoC is made up of organizations that provide for the homeless.

That can include housing programs, emergency, and domestic violence shelters, mental health, veterans, at-risk children, social programs like the United Way, city representatives, and persons who work with the population.

