Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

United Way and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated honor Homeless Memorial Day

By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In remembrance of homeless men and women who lost their lives in the city, the United Way, in collaboration with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, fed the less fortunate at Harold Jones Park.

Mayor Tim Short proclaimed today as Homeless Persons Memorial Day in Wichita Falls.

Dec. 19, is recognized nationally and now locally by the Wichita Falls City Council as Homeless Memorial Day.

Homeless Memorial Day is a holiday in remembrance of homeless men and women who have passed away.

Nortex Regional Planning Commission Housing Director Diane Morgan said, “When I thought about a program for the homeless, I remembered that there was a day in December when the persons who died on the streets are remembered. There are memorials all over the US but we never had one here so I thought that would be a good project.”

This memorial will be sponsored by the Wichita Falls Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. along with the Continuum of Care Homeless Coalition.

The CoC is made up of organizations that provide for the homeless.

That can include housing programs, emergency, and domestic violence shelters, mental health, veterans, at-risk children, social programs like the United Way, city representatives, and persons who work with the population.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

DPS releases information on pedestrian crash near Bowie
City of WF releases statement on the Preliminary Recommendation for Lake Ringgold
City of Wichita Falls discusses tornado siren malfunction
Meals On Wheels host 5th Annual Blanket & Sock Drive
Meals On Wheels host 5th Annual Blanket & Sock Drive