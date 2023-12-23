Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents Diesel as their Pet of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Diesel.

Diesel is an energetic dog and Emily’s Legacy Rescue said he’s about 2-years-old and is good with families.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.