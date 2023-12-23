Email City Guide
Human remains found off US 287 near Iowa Park

"They’re mapping the area trying to make sure they pick up everything that’s out there."
By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 8 a.m. about a possible body in a wooded area on the side of the highway.

Several agencies worked together to locate the remains.

Deputy Melvin Joyner with the WCSO said the remains were scattered, and had been there too long to tell anything about the body.

“Texas Game Wardens came in with their drones, they’re mapping the area trying to make sure they pick up everything that’s out there. In addition, they brought in some tracking dogs to help with the search for any more possible skeletal remains,” Deputy Joyner said.

According to Joyner, once the scene is clear the body will be sent to the University of North Texas’ Anthropology lab to find out the person’s identify, and figure out what happened to them.

