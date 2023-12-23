Nadine McKown memorial held at 9th Street Studios

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A memorial in honor of Nadine McKown was held at 9th Street Studios on Friday, Dec. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

McKown was the executive director of the Museum of North Texas History. She was involved at the City of Wichita Falls Landmark Commission and the Kell House Heritage Center.

9th Street Studios is located at 920 9th St. in Wichita Falls.

