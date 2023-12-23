Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Nadine McKown memorial held at 9th Street Studios

By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A memorial in honor of Nadine McKown was held at 9th Street Studios on Friday, Dec. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

McKown was the executive director of the Museum of North Texas History. She was involved at the City of Wichita Falls Landmark Commission and the Kell House Heritage Center.

9th Street Studios is located at 920 9th St. in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Robyn Hearn
Robyn Hearn announces departure from News Channel 6
Veterinarian shortage causing impacts
Veterinarian shortage causing impacts
Wichita Falls
Wangs and Thangs gives out free holiday dinner
Nadine McKown memorial held at 9th Street Studios
Nadine McKown memorial held at 9th Street Studios