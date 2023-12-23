Email City Guide
Robyn Hearn announces departure from News Channel 6

Robyn Hearn
Robyn Hearn(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Robyn Hearn, our News Channel 6 Sports Director, will be leaving to continue her career outside of Texoma.

For the last two years, Robyn has provided wonderful coverage of championships, playoffs, Friday Night Football, and much more.

She will depart from the station on Friday, December 22, after our 10:00 p.m. show concludes.

Robyn joined the News Channel 6 team as our Sports Director in January 2022.

All of us would like to wish her well in her future, and we are thankful for her time spent with us.

