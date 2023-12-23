Saturday Storms
Cloudy skies with a few storms by Saturday afternoon, with more widespread activity Saturday night.
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system brings rain and storms through the area Saturday afternoon and especially at night. Some of the rain could come down hard at times and a line of storms could bring some gusty winds late Saturday evening. This storminess should be east of us by Christmas Eve with cooler and breezy weather returning by Christmas Day.
