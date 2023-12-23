Email City Guide
Saturday Storms

Cloudy skies with a few storms by Saturday afternoon, with more widespread activity Saturday night.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system brings rain and storms through the area Saturday afternoon and especially at night. Some of the rain could come down hard at times and a line of storms could bring some gusty winds late Saturday evening. This storminess should be east of us by Christmas Eve with cooler and breezy weather returning by Christmas Day.

Weather Question of the Day: Lightning injuries
