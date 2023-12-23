Email City Guide
Veterinarian shortage causing impacts

By Rowan Hardman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 3,000 veterinarians graduate every year in the nation, and in Wichita County there are about 1,000 pets per veterinary worker.

There is a veterinarian shortage nationwide but also locally, many owners and their pets are only able to come in through appointments.

Veterinaries are at risk of burnout due to the shortage, with the high number of pets they help take care of.

Even though the staff is short at P.E.T.S. Clinic they work hard for their mission goal.

“That is the best part. It’s our community, it’s our clients who come in here, and they’re just so gracious that we are here, that we are open, that we are able to take their animals in. We’re a 24-hour clinic we take animals overnight, during the holidays, and on the weekends. You can tell that our clients are very gracious. and they show that to us with their donations and with their repeated service with us,” Executive Director at P.E.T.S Clinic, Amber Gilmore said.

50 million pets nationwide do not have access to vet care, especially in smaller communities.

Gilmore adds to help out vets and their staff, always spay and neuter your pets.

