Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wangs and Thangs gives out free holiday dinner

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One business owner on the east side of Wichita Falls is giving back to the community this Christmas inviting people to Christmas Eve lunch with him.

What better way to say ‘Thank You’ than with a free holiday dinner? Dwight Haywood didn’t forget about the many times the community helped him when he struggled with his business.

Haywood’s christmas gift to the community is a holiday dinner on him. He said this is his way of saying thank you to all those who have helped him as a business owner.

“Take care of it later, don’t worry about it,” said Dwight Haywood, Owner of Wangs and Thangs.

While Haywoods was trying to get this business together those are the words he heard from the community.

Those words stayed with him til this day.

“Somebody tell you how much do I owe you...no don’t worry about it just catch me when you do better. You can’t get no better than that. It means a lot to me and this is a little small thing I’m doing but it’s nothing compared to how much I really appreciate my community,” said Haywood.

He hit a hard rock as a business owner and at times he couldn’t see brighter days.

“It looked so dim. There were so many obstacles in my way that I couldn’t do it you know,” said Haywood.

Cooking is one way Haywood knows how to show love. So he’s thanking them through a free holiday meal.

“What’s bigger than that to give back? You can’t get no bigger than that you know. You can’t get no bigger than that. It’s a lot of people I can’t call all the names and stuff but I appreciate it. This is Wichita Falls and I just love Wichita Falls and I hope the people appreciate it,” said Haywood.

“If you just open your heart and look at people they’ll help you. They really will,” said Haywood.

The free dinner will take place at Wangs and Thangs at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr.Blvd. It starts at 1:00 p.m. and ends when the food runs out.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Robyn Hearn
Robyn Hearn announces departure from News Channel 6
AHCC Christmas Gratitude
AHCC Christmas Gratitude
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are ‘starving’ because of war
Bike Wichita Falls speaks out
Bike Wichita Falls speaks on the arrest of Michael David Luttrell