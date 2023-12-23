Wangs and Thangs gives out free holiday dinner

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One business owner on the east side of Wichita Falls is giving back to the community this Christmas inviting people to Christmas Eve lunch with him.

What better way to say ‘Thank You’ than with a free holiday dinner? Dwight Haywood didn’t forget about the many times the community helped him when he struggled with his business.

Haywood’s christmas gift to the community is a holiday dinner on him. He said this is his way of saying thank you to all those who have helped him as a business owner.

“Take care of it later, don’t worry about it,” said Dwight Haywood, Owner of Wangs and Thangs.

While Haywoods was trying to get this business together those are the words he heard from the community.

Those words stayed with him til this day.

“Somebody tell you how much do I owe you...no don’t worry about it just catch me when you do better. You can’t get no better than that. It means a lot to me and this is a little small thing I’m doing but it’s nothing compared to how much I really appreciate my community,” said Haywood.

He hit a hard rock as a business owner and at times he couldn’t see brighter days.

“It looked so dim. There were so many obstacles in my way that I couldn’t do it you know,” said Haywood.

Cooking is one way Haywood knows how to show love. So he’s thanking them through a free holiday meal.

“What’s bigger than that to give back? You can’t get no bigger than that you know. You can’t get no bigger than that. It’s a lot of people I can’t call all the names and stuff but I appreciate it. This is Wichita Falls and I just love Wichita Falls and I hope the people appreciate it,” said Haywood.

“If you just open your heart and look at people they’ll help you. They really will,” said Haywood.

The free dinner will take place at Wangs and Thangs at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr.Blvd. It starts at 1:00 p.m. and ends when the food runs out.

