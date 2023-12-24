Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Downpours Tonight

Thunderstorms will be on the increase tonight but should be gone by morning. Lows will be in the 50s with highs on Christmas Eve in the 60s. Coler weather for Christmas Day.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered areas of showers and storms will increase this evening, followed by a line of heavier storms late tonight. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s this evening, falling into the 50s later tonight. The storms will be well east of us by Christmas Eve morning, with most of the day dry and mild. There is a small chance for an isolated band of showers or thunderstorms with the arrival of a front Sunday afternoon. Breezy and cooler weather arrives Sunday night and Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Cloudy skies with a few storms by Saturday afternoon, with more widespread activity Saturday...
Saturday Storms
Cloudy skies with a few storms by Saturday afternoon, with more widespread activity Saturday...
Saturday Storms
First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour at Tootsie Lou’s
Weather Question of the Day: Lightning injuries
Weather Question of the Day: Lightning injuries