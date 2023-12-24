Downpours Tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered areas of showers and storms will increase this evening, followed by a line of heavier storms late tonight. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s this evening, falling into the 50s later tonight. The storms will be well east of us by Christmas Eve morning, with most of the day dry and mild. There is a small chance for an isolated band of showers or thunderstorms with the arrival of a front Sunday afternoon. Breezy and cooler weather arrives Sunday night and Christmas Day.

