Memorial sign set up honor James Campos along FM 367

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was Jan. 15 when James, who went by Jim, Campos lost his life in a motorcycle crash on FM 367. He was wearing his helmet, but his injuries were still fatal.

He left behind his mother, father, two sisters, and his grandmother.

“He loved to cook, he loved trees, he was learning to be an arborist, he like even being an electrician, he loved people, family, grandparents,” Jim’s Mother, Sheryl Campos said.

According to TxDOT, 19 people have died in motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls this year as of the end of Nov., and make up almost a third of our traffic deaths.

Jim was one of those traffic deaths, and his family is honoring him through TxDOT’s memorial sign program.

“We all have loved ones, especially at this time of Christmas, and New Year’s as well. Be careful. Be really, really careful. We lost our son here in January the 15th of this year, and we know the pain, we know the hurt and we wouldn’t want anybody else to go through the same pain that we’re going through,” Jim’s Father, Joe Campos said.

The signs are made for motorcyclists killed on state roads and victims of drunk drivers, it costs the family $350 to have one put up.

The sign will stay up for 2 years, after which it is given to the family as a keepsake.

“It helps people remember that when they’re driving, they see this sign, they say, you know, “hey, someone died here, let’s be more careful,” and I, when I see one I always say a little prayer for the family and then I keep on driving, and it wakes you up. It does,” Sheryl said.

We’re keeping the Campos family, and all other families that have lost loved ones this year in our prayers this Christmas season.

