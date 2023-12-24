Prominent Wichita Falls eye surgeon found dead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At around 10 a.m. Saturday morning the Wichita Falls Police Department was called to the Suggs Eye Center, where they found 65-year-old Dr. Mark Suggs dead.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the WFPD, Dr. Suggs was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Sgt. Eipper said there are no signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and Dr. Suggs’ body will be transported for an autopsy.

We at News Channel 6 want to offer our condolences to Dr. Suggs’ family, and keep them in our prayers.

