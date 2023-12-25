Email City Guide
A Holly, Jolly, Blustery Christmas

Highs near 50 with wind gusts up to 30 MPH
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Merry Christmas Eve Texoma! It’s the day before Christmas, though it may not feel like it. Temperatures are mild with most places reaching the 60 degree mark across Texoma. We saw heavy rain across Texoma last night, but per usual, it was not equally shared as the best rainfall totals were to the east of Texoma. We’re still riding above average rainfall and temperatures this month. Tonight will be a good one for Christmas Eve. Temperatures look to drop to the mid-30s overnight with mostly clear skies. Those cool temperatures will hang around as the kids rush to the tree to open their gifts. Tomorrow will be cool and blustery as winds behind tonight’s cold front will be gusting up to 30 MPH throughout the day. Cool temperatures mixed with gusty winds will make for a blustery Christmas. Past Christmas, we lock into seasonal weather with dry conditions.

