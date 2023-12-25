Overnight shooting takes place on Christmas Eve

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At around 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 500 block of Astin Ave. to investigate a shooting.

On the scene they discovered two victims, a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman.

The woman had been shot in the hand, and the man had been shot in the chest and abdomen, he was taken to the hospital.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the WFPD, the man is in serious condition, but expected to survive his injuries.

Currently the WFPD believes this is an isolated incident, and says the public is not in danger.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

