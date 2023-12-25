Vernon hosts Holiday Spirit Meal for Christmas Day

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas is a time where you can celebrate family and friends through the season of giving, and for some it’s a chance to celebrate as a community.

Families in vernon did just that through the annual Holiday Spirit Meal, it’s held twice a year on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

It’s a time for anyone to come by and enjoy some Christmas classics like ham and turkey absolutely free.

“We know we delivered 483. Jerry Lou Schmoker keeps count of our to-go plates, and we know how many we started with and how many we’ll... when we count them at the end we’ll know how many we delivered for sure. We’ve served as many as like 400, 500, 600 plates on a Holiday to almost 1,200 on a Holiday,” Volunteer Sharon Goins said.

The tradition started in 1986, and creates an opportunity for anyone to spend Christmas with others.

“There’s a lot of people here that are families, and there’s a lot of people here that are here by themselves that don’t have anybody to eat with them, and they’re eating alone at home if they’re at home. So they’re here eating with somebody,” Volunteer Jerry Lou Schmoker said.

The food is donated from Tyson foods in Vernon, and this year they donated 300 pounds of ham, so there was enough food for everyone.

Some families in Vernon have been volunteering for generations, it’s a way for them to give back and stay involved with the community.

“We have some of our original volunteers still volunteering with us, and then their kids, and their grandkids. I mean it’s a family tradition for a lot of us, as it is for mine,” Goins said.

The volunteers made it clear and easy to see just how much they enjoyed helping and being involved with the community.

“Dougie, don’t you want to take some home for your supper? Please go get some and take some home for your supper. Yes, just go right up there and tell them how many you want and take them home for your supper Dougie,” Schmoker said to one of the regular visitors.

Goins said any leftovers get split between volunteers and donated to local organizations and nonprofits.

Merry Christmas Texoma.

