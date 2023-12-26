Cool temperatures are here to stay 12/26 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies as we will stay cool throughout the day today. Highs will only climb into the low 50s as we will see a high of 52 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the west at 5-10 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s heading to Wednesday. Although today is a cold day, we will have lots of sunshine!

Wednesday, we will see a high of a cool 49 degrees, with an overnight low of 33 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the west at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day, but grab that jacket because it is going to be another cold day.

Thursday, we can expect to see a high of 47 degrees, with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be sustained out of the north west at 5-10 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Friday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s with a high of 52 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing out of the north west at 10-15 mph.

Saturday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s with a high of 59 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the low 30s.

Sunday, we can expect to see a high of a nice 61 degrees. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s once again with winds blowing out of the south west at 5-10 mph.

Monday, we will see a high of 50 degrees with overnight lows in the low 30s heading into the new year.

Have a great week, and Merry Christmas! -Weatherman J

