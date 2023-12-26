The Faith Mission opens warming center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Texoma is beginning to experience colder weather, it’s important to have warm clothes. It’s just as important to have a warm place to stay.

The Faith Mission of Wichita Falls wants to ensure clients stay comfortable during lower temperature weather.

Freezing temperatures could be dangerous for those without a home, so the nonprofit wants to make sure no one will be turned away.

Normally, the organization allows clients a maximum of 10 days to stay every 30 days, but Chief Development Officer Brad Prickett said the organization is willing to make modifications for clients.

“We relax some of the rules. They can stay longer than the 10 days necessary if we have a cold weather spell. So, we’re flexible. As long as a client is eligible to stay here, then they can come.”

When a client comes in they will receive a change of clothes, a warm shower and a hot meal as well as a bed.

Typically Faith Mission can only serve 120 people in its client dorm, but they pull out more cots to accommodate.

