Gifting pets during the holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Now that Christmas is over, many people are busy storing and organizing gifts they received. For many, one gift often given on Christmas is a new pet.

Unlike other presents, the gift of a pet is a long-term commitment, and they’ll be a part of your life for the next 10 to 20 years.

It can be quite the task to get used to having a pet around, and according to Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Pet Rescue, seeing an animal adopted for Christmas get re-homed or even returned happens far too often.

One way Lister said to help adjust to your new lifestyle is to practice having a pet around.

“Give the person like a little stuffed one with some accessories, and that’s something you can put in the box and they can get used to the idea of having a pet, keeping that with them. Trying to pretend to take care of it, for some of the younger children, and just being super cautious and make sure that’s going to be the right fit for the pet as well as the family,” Lister said.

It’s important to be patient with adjusting to having your new family member around, as the pet is adjusting to their new home, as well.

