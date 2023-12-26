Email City Guide
Man arrested following police chase in Clay County

By Spencer R. Smith and Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Tuesday, December 26 around 10:19 a.m., DPS troopers responded to a reckless driver call on US 287 near Bellevue.

21-year-old Edward Sebastian Martinez Ward refused to stop for a traffic stop and a police chase began.

According to DPS Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, the vehicle reached speeds of up to 90 mph and struck two Clay County Deputy units and an innocent motorist vehicle.

DPS Troopers, along with other officers, placed Martinez Ward under arrest after he weaved through traffic, passed others on the shoulder, spun into the median, veered off the road into a field, and became stuck in the mud.

Edward Sebastian Martinez Ward was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

DPS said there were no reported injuries. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this story.

