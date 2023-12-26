Seasonable Pattern Setting In

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Merry Christmas, Texoma! I hope Santa was good to everyone and hope you’ve been able to spend your day with family! We started out on a chilly note with wind chills in the 20s. Those winds tapered off late morning and allowed for us to feel a bit more comfortable. Temperatures are topping out in the upper 40s across Texoma which is a few degrees below our average high for Christmas day. Christmas this year is the coldest Christmas in the past years - we’ve been pretty mild the past few Christmases. We also did not get a white Christmas - though that’s expected in this part of the country. However, this year featured the least white Christmases across the country as only 17% of the country had snow coverage today. Temperatures tomorrow will start to turn a few degrees warmer as we climb into the mid-50s. Past tomorrow, temperatures park in the low to mid 50s. The upcoming weekend is showing a warmer trend where temperatures look to potentially turn mild once again!

