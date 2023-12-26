Man stabbed at Back End bar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man walked into the Stripes at 4013 Burkburnett Rd. with a hole in his ribcage and scratches on his chest Monday, Dec. 25.

Officers initially believed the hole to be a gunshot wound. After the victim was taken to the emergency room, medical staff found it was a stab wound.

The isolated incident took place at the Back End bar at 2509 Sheppard Access Rd. according to the victim. He said he was jumped by multiple people but would not provide any information on who they were.

WFPD said the injury was serious but that the victim is stable and expected to recover.

If anyone has information about this investigation, WFPD recommends they call WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

