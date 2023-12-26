Staying Locked in on Seasonable Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good evening Texoma! Temeratures today are topping out just a degree or two above 50 degrees throughout Texoma. The winds we dealt with yesterday have finally died down so we are no longer dealing with a wind chill. Tonight will be another cool, clear night as temperatures drop back down into the low 30s. Tomorrow will be about much of the same as today with temperatures around 50 degrees with a few extra clouds. This will be the pattern headed into the next few days as a seasonable pattern has taken control. Wednesday into Thursday, a very weak cold front looks to drop in, but rain chances are not expected and temperatures will only pull back a degree or two. Friday and into the weekend, we will warm up a few degrees and flirt with even hitting 60 degrees once again as we head into the New Year. We are watching the chance for a strong cold front that could drop in on New Years Day and bring some rain. But for now, we’ll leave the rain chances off the 7 day forecast.

