Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Staying Locked in on Seasonable Weather

Temperatures remain near 50 degrees
Temperatures remain near 50 degrees
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good evening Texoma! Temeratures today are topping out just a degree or two above 50 degrees throughout Texoma. The winds we dealt with yesterday have finally died down so we are no longer dealing with a wind chill. Tonight will be another cool, clear night as temperatures drop back down into the low 30s. Tomorrow will be about much of the same as today with temperatures around 50 degrees with a few extra clouds. This will be the pattern headed into the next few days as a seasonable pattern has taken control. Wednesday into Thursday, a very weak cold front looks to drop in, but rain chances are not expected and temperatures will only pull back a degree or two. Friday and into the weekend, we will warm up a few degrees and flirt with even hitting 60 degrees once again as we head into the New Year. We are watching the chance for a strong cold front that could drop in on New Years Day and bring some rain. But for now, we’ll leave the rain chances off the 7 day forecast.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Weather Question of the Day: Water droplets
Weather Question of the Day: Water droplets
Weather Question of the Day: Water droplets
Weather Question of the Day: Water droplets
Temperatures remain near 50 degrees
Staying Locked in on Seasonable Weather
weather
Cool temperatures are here to stay 12/26 AM