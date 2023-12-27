Area lake levels remain the same through holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls’ combined lake levels remained the same during the holidays, though individual lake levels changed slightly.

Lake Kickapoo’s level dropped down to 51 percent.

Lake Arrowhead’s level went up to 54.8 percent.

With both changes, the city’s source water lake levels remained at a combined 53.7 percent. Therefore, local water customers remain under Stage 1 Drought Watch restrictions.

The city reminds its citizens that if and when the combined level reaches 50 percent, Stage 2 Drought Warning restrictions will trigger automatically.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.