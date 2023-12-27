Email City Guide
Area lake levels remain the same through holidays

By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls’ combined lake levels remained the same during the holidays, though individual lake levels changed slightly.

Lake Kickapoo’s level dropped down to 51 percent.

Lake Arrowhead’s level went up to 54.8 percent.

With both changes, the city’s source water lake levels remained at a combined 53.7 percent. Therefore, local water customers remain under Stage 1 Drought Watch restrictions.

The city reminds its citizens that if and when the combined level reaches 50 percent, Stage 2 Drought Warning restrictions will trigger automatically.

