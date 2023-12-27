Chilly Tomorrow, but 2023 Ends Mild

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today are topping out around 50 degrees for our high today. As expected we are also seeing additional clouds in the sky as well today. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low-30s once again, but we’ll keep some cloud cover around. Temperatures tomorrow will be a little bit cooler as we top out in the upper-40s and see some breezy conditions. Cool temperatures mixed with some clouds and breezy conditions will have temperatures feeling blustery at times. As we head into the new year, temperatures start to climb and it looks like we could even hit 60 on Saturday! Temepratures are expected to pull back on Monday as a strong cold front sweeps in from the north leaving us with a chilly start to the New Year. Past that, we lock back into the seasonal pattern, but we are watching as much colder air could be on the way.

